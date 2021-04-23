Watch: Dog steals first place in high school relay race

LOGAN, Utah (KTVX) — An unexpected competitor decided to join a relay race and steal the win at a Utah high school last week.

A dog managed to break away from its owner and make it onto the track during the 4×200-meter relay race at the 2021 Grizzly Invitational in Logan on Saturday, and it was all caught on camera.

The dog is seen streaking onto the track during the last leg of the race near the final turn.

The four-legged sprinter immediately overtook three runners before catching up to Grace Laney, a Logan High School senior who had a commanding lead as she approached the finish line.

But the dog, who was still wearing its leash, gave Laney a run for her money.

Sprinting down an inside lane, the dog almost tripped Laney before it passed her in what was almost a photo finish.