WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — West Africa's leaders have demanded that Mali's ruling military junta put in place an interim government, headed by a civilian or retired military officer, that would last no longer than one year before democratic elections are held to restore the country to civilian rule.

That demand was conveyed by special envoy, former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan during negotiations in Mali this week with the junta that deposed Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in a coup on Aug. 18.