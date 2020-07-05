WATCH LIVE: Fourth of July fireworks across the Las Vegas skies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fireworks are expected to fill the skies across the Las Vegas valley Saturday night in celebration of the 4th of July. 8 News Now and other stations across the Nexstar Station Group will be live streaming two of the largest fireworks shows right here, starting at 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

Starting at 9 p.m. (PDT) will be the “Star-Spangled Sky Fireworks Event” in Henderson. The show will actually consist of four display locations throughout Henderson:

  • Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino
  • Lake Las Vegas
  • M Resort Spa & Casino
  • The Legacy Golf Club

Then at 10 p.m. (PDT), 8 News Now will carry the fireworks show live from the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas.

