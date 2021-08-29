Watch Live: Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, BATON ROUGE, La. and LUBBOCK, Texas — Hurricane Ida roared ashore in southeastern Louisiana as a Category 4 storm late Sunday morning.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm made landfall near Port Fourchon at 11:55 AM CDT with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.



The Associated Press reported Ida hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.

Our Nexstar Media Inc. sister stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge were providing continuing coverage of the hurricane and its impacts.

You can watch live coverage from WGNO in New Orleans in the video player below.

You can also watch live coverage from WVLA and WGMB in Baton Rouge in the video player below.

(WGNO.com, BRProud.com and The Associated Press contributed to this article)