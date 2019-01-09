National

Watch live President's national address on border security

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 07:17 PM CST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 07:17 PM CST

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Trump on Tuesday night addresses the nation on the issue of border security. He is scheduled to start speaking at 8 p.m. CST. Use the video link below to watch it live via ABC News. 

App users may need to CLICK HERE to see the video stream. 

 

 

