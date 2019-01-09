Watch live President's national address on border security
WASHINGTON D.C. - President Trump on Tuesday night addresses the nation on the issue of border security. He is scheduled to start speaking at 8 p.m. CST. Use the video link below to watch it live via ABC News.
App users may need to CLICK HERE to see the video stream.
More Stories
-
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Long before accusations of absentee ballot fraud…
-
HOUSTON (AP) - Texas authorities filed a capital murder charge…
-
DENVER (AP) - Democrat Jared Polis' inauguration Tuesday as the first…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-