Watch Live: Trump vs Biden debate

NASHVILLE – The two main candidates for president in the 2020 general election will debate Thursday evening in Nashville.

President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will face off at Belmont University starting at 8:00 p.m. (Central Daylight Saving Time). Use the video player above to watch live coverage from ABC. Use the player below for an alternate view.

The 90-minute debate will be divided into six segments, with each candidate granted 2 minutes of uninterrupted opening statements. While a candidate answers, the opponent’s microphone will be muted to prevent interruptions.