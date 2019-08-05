Watch Replay: Trump says nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump gave a national address Monday from the White House.

Trump said the nation must reform mental health laws to better identify “mentally disturbed individuals” after two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio this weekend killed at least 29 people.

Concerning the killings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Trump said, “Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun.”

The Ohio shooter killed his sister and eight others and wounded 27 more before he was shot dead by police. Authorities say the El Paso shooter posted a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto before killing 20 and wounding 26 others and being taken into custody.

Trump blamed a culture in which violent video games and “dark recesses” of social media contribute to radicalizing perpetrators of mass shootings.

Trump said, “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy.”

He urged Democrats and Republicans to set aside partisanship and find solutions to violence.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Use the video link above to see Trump’s comments.