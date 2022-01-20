WATCH: Staff member forces child to eat from trash, school releases video

(WTRF) A video taken from a surveillance camera inside the cafeteria at an Ohio school shows a school staff member forcing a nine-year-old girl to eat a waffle from a trash can.

The school district at Palm Elementary School in Lorain, Ohio blurred the faces of all students involved.

The girl, 9, told the principal she did not like the waffles she had and threw them away, a federal lawsuit filed by the family said.

According to the lawsuit, a cafeteria staffer pulled the waffles from the trash and forced the girl to return to her table and finish them.

The school promised to conduct an investigation and condemn the actions.

An attorney for the family gave a more detailed account of what the video showed.

“We see in the video, this monitor, the named defendant, go ahead and grab the waffle out of the garbage and she appears to instruct the student to go get a paper towel, go back to her seat. She places the waffle at the table and then for a matter of minutes is talking with her, instructing her, as we know from the victim’s standpoint, that she needs to eat this waffle that was in the garbage and the monitor goes as far as to sit right next to her, as is alleged in the complaint, and intimidate her into doing so,” Jared Klebanow

A school spokesperson said the staff member and principal were fired. The Lorain School District said it would not comment beyond what they’ve said in the past.