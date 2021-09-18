Wayland Baptist University hosting Scholars Day on Sept. 20

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University is hosting a special Scholars Day on Sept. 20, inviting students who have demonstrated strong academic performances in the high school classroom to campus to learn more about WBU programs. Students who qualify for one of Wayland’s academic scholarships by scoring at least a 20 on the ACT or 1020 on the SAT, or students who have a 3.5 grade point average or higher are invited to attend.

Wayland offers a number of academic scholarships ranging from $1,500 a semester to covering the full cost of tuition. Students must meet the qualifying criteria and then maintain a certain GPA to keep the scholarship throughout their time at Wayland.

Scholars Day will include information about academic scholarships and other financial aid opportunities. Guests will be introduced to WBU’s academic schools, programs and the Honors Program for those who really want to challenge themselves academically. Break-out sessions will give students a chance to learn more about their desired fields of study and what options are available to them.

Current students and faculty from WBU’s academic schools will be on hand to answer questions. Students will also have a chance to hear from Wayland President Dr. Bobby Hall. Following a question and answer panel with current honors students, guests will hear various poster presentations about ongoing student research at Wayland. Guests interested in applying for the Honors Program will take part in a special signing ceremony, and they will also be eligible for a $300 bookstore voucher that is good for the first fall semester of full attendance once they are accepted to the program.

Enrollment coaches from the Admission Office will be on hand to answer questions about the admissions process. Guests will also be able to meet with financial aid representatives, school deans and faculty members, and audition for music scholarships.

For more information about attending Scholars Day, contact the admissions office at 806-291-3500 or email admitme@wbu.edu.

