We all belong together: Kellogg joins forces with GLAAD LGBTQ anti-bullying campaign

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. —Kellogg’s has put all of their famous mascots and cereals together for the All Together Cereal.

Kellogg joined forces as an official partner of GLAAD to celebrate Spirit Day, “the largest most visible anti-bullying campaign in the world where millions wear purple to stand up against bullying, and to support a more accepting world for LGBTQ youth,” according to the Kellogg store website.

“It’s a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love,” the website said in a statement.

Kellogg announced they are donating $50,000 to GLAAD to support their anti-bullying and advocacy work, according to the website.

For anyone wanting to know more information about Spirit Day, go to https://www.glaad.org/spiritday#intro.