“We could’ve died”, Missouri mother grateful to survive recent hail storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A mother of five got pelted by hail in a thunderstorm last week and suffered several injuries.

Gina Langston and her brother were out hunting Morel Mushrooms when the hail came down fast, and they were unable to get back to their car.

Langston said the weather was very nice at first, they thought they could just start heading back to their car once it starts raining.

They had no idea the hail would come down this fast.

“If the hail was any bigger, coming down any harder, I’m almost positive we would have died,” Langston said, “we held each other behind a few trees, it was very scary. I felt really bad for putting him in that spot. Whenever I looked up, I got hit in the face with hail, and it broke my nose.”

All photos courtesy of the Greenfield Vedette

“Those storms moved through that area in particular, around 10 to 11 o’clock in the morning on Sunday,” said Jamie Warriner, KOLR10’s chief meteorologist.

Warriner said storms can sometimes come in fast, “they came with very heavy rainfall.”

“It was really hard to see, cause the rain was coming down so hard,” said Langston.

“They came with some gusty winds, but the big story from that morning was the hail,” Warriner said.

“We were hit so hard, it was hard to think,” said Langston, “we knew there was a storm coming. We planned on once it started raining, to head back to the car and go home, no big deal. But it really just started with 75-per-hour winds, and ping-pong sized hail. There wasn’t really any time to get back to the car.”

Langston’s mother-in-law had to come and pick them up after their car got stuck in the mud.

“She wasn’t just crying for the damage to her house. She was crying because she knew that I was okay,” said Langston.

KOLR10’s Frances Lin asked Langston if people should stay at home during severe weather.

She responded, “the problem is is that we live in Southwest Missouri. We have warnings all the time.”

Jamie said not every severe thunderstorm is the same, “there are so many warnings issued across the course of a year, but on those rare instances, you can have some very dangerous weather with those storms.”

“Knowing what I know now, I’m not saying I wouldn’t have went out, I just would’ve stayed a lot closer to the car,” said Langston.

