SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -Two shootings late Thursday in west Shreveport are the 8th and 9th shootings we’ve seen since Monday.

Police responded to the corner of Janey Ln. and West 70th at the Southern Village Apartments in the Garden Valley neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. Thursday night after an emergency call came in that a shooting took place. EMS was also called to the scene, but police have not yet confirmed if anyone was injured.

A 9th shooting took place just before 10:20 p.m. Police responded to the 5900 block of 2nd St. in the Hollywood neighborhood to find a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His condition is not known at this time.

They have not yet said if they have anyone in custody for either shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

These shootings are the latest in a rash of violence that has gripped Shreveport this week, starting with a fatal shooting on Downing St. Monday. Three more followed Tuesday, leaving another two people dead. Another homicide followed Wednesday in Werner Park and a 5th took place on Thursday morning on Barbara Ave. A shooting in Queensborough happened a mere three hours prior to the 8th shooting in Garden Valley.