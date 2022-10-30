(Photo from WBOY, WBOY.com and the Nexstar Media Wire; Credit: Stevepb from Pixabay, obtained and edited using Canva)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be painted on a fence post, tree or somewhere else, you may not know what it means.

While the unusual sight may make a nice backdrop for a photo, it’s also meant to convey an important message.

As fall weather ramps up and hunting season continues, remember that in Texas, a purple stripe means “no trespassing,” so if you see one, don’t go beyond it.

In Texas Penal Code §30.05, if a property is fenced, posted with at least one sign, or marked with purple paint, it is illegal for anyone to enter. The fine or jail time for trespassing in Texas can be up to $2,000 or up to 180 days.

The law specifies the purple marking must consist of “vertical lines no less than eight inches in length and not less than one inch in width, and the bottom of the mark not less than three nor more than five feet from the ground.” The marking must also be placed at locations that are readily visible to any person approaching the property on trees or posts “no more than 100 feet apart on forest land or 1,000 feet apart on land other than forest land.”

The purple mark does not replace traditional no-trespassing signs. It does give property owners another option to provide notice to potential trespassers.

However, if you come upon someone’s property line away from roads, driveways, or a gate of entry, you may not see the signs.

Pennsylvania has the same law, and so does West Virginia.

(Information from WBOY.com and the Nexstar Media Wire)