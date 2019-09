SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas-based Whataburger has beat out California-based In-N-Out Burger in the USA Today Reader’s Choice Best Regional Fast Food category.

According to USA Today readers, the Texas favorite was ranked third overall, behind Habit Burger and Pal’s Sudden Service, located in California and Tennessee respectively.

The 10 winners were picked by popular vote after a panel of experts picked the initial 20 nominees.

Click here to read the full list.