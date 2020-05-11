When to expect more Clorox wipes at the store

(ABC NEWS) — With demand for disinfectants higher than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic the president of Clorox said consumers should expect to see an improvement of inventory in stores this summer.

President Linda Rendle joined “Good Morning America” Monday to discuss the heightened need for the company’s products, saying, “We will expect improvement come this summer.”

“It will all depend on the demand, but we are doing everything in our power to ensure that we get products to store and that includes running our cleaning plants 24-hours a day, 7 days a week,” she explained. “We’re contracting with third party suppliers who are helping make product for us, as well as ensuring that we are prioritizing making products that disinfect in our cleaning lineup and that’s going to help us get into a better position in the summer.”

In the meantime, Rendle explained that while the wipes are in short supply and “being snagged just about as soon as they hit shelves … the good news is we’re delivering wipes to stores every single day.”

“We’ve seen unprecedented spike in demand for wipes, up 500% versus a year ago, but we’re working with everything feasible in our power to get as many disinfecting products to people as quickly as we can,” Rendle said.

She also noted that “most of this is new users and everybody wants products on hand so they can disinfect and keep themselves safe during this time.”

Rendle did, however, take the opportunity to remind consumers that stockpiling isn’t the answer.

“We have seen some people stockpile and we would encourage all of those people who have a little too much at home to help share with everyone else so we all have the disinfecting products that we need,” she said.

Additionally, she said Clorox has “absolutely zero tolerance for price gouging,” adding that “everyone should be able to get the disinfecting products they need at standard prices.”

The company has partnered with both state and federal authorities “to ensure that we’re stopping the third parties from price gouging online,” she said. “The good news is we have seen improvement, but we’re continuing to monitor daily to ensure that we do not see that continued activity.”

As for Clorox employees, Rendle said there are enhanced safety protocols in manufacturing facilities, including temperature scanning, face coverings and social distancing.

“We’ve also enhanced benefits and pay for those workers who ensure that they’re able to deliver as many products as possible so we’re ready for whatever the future holds,” she added.

Clorox has donated $14 million “in cash and product to help through organizations like the CDC Foundation, the American Red Cross and direct relief,” she said.

“In direct relief we were able to get essential products like masks — over 2 million masks — to hospitals in need over the last couple of months,” Rendle said.

Clorox also created a 55 gallon drum of Clorox bleach that Rendle said has been donated to some of the largest health care facilities in the country.

“That allows each one of those hospitals to clean up to 14,000 rooms so that they can keep their employees and their patients safe,” she explained.

Rendle also took a moment to “thank everybody, all the caregivers and essential workers that are working so hard to keep our community safe and our hearts go out to everybody who’s been affected by COVID-19.”

