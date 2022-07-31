(ISEECARS.COM) — Sports car ownership is a fantasy for many, but given the price tag and impracticality of these vehicles, sports car ownership is a reality for just 2.8 percent of American drivers. 

Which states have the most and least sports cars on the road, and what is the most popular sports car in each state? iSeeCars analyzed over 10 million vehicle sales to find out.

Which State Has the Most Sports Cars?

To determine where sports car ownership is the most popular, iSeeCars calculated the share of sports cars in each state.

Ranking of States By Shares of Sports Cars – iSeeCars
RankState% Share of Sports Cars
1Nevada4.0%
2Florida3.8%
3California3.8%
4Arizona3.6%
5Texas3.6%
6Georgia3.6%
7Mississippi3.2%
8North Carolina3.2%
9Alabama3.1%
10South Carolina3.1%
11Oklahoma3.0%
12New Mexico3.0%
13Tennessee2.9%
14Arkansas2.9%
15Virginia2.9%
National Average2.8%
16Oregon2.7%
17Illinois2.7%
18Louisiana2.7%
19Kentucky2.6%
20Washington2.6%
21Delaware2.6%
22Hawaii2.5%
23Maryland2.5%
24Missouri2.5%
25Indiana2.4%
26Kansas2.4%
27New Jersey2.2%
28Ohio2.1%
29New York2.1%
30Connecticut2.1%
31Colorado2.0%
32Rhode Island2.0%
33Utah1.9%
34Pennsylvania1.7%
35District of Columbia1.7%
36West Virginia1.7%
37Massachusetts1.6%
38Nebraska1.6%
39Wisconsin1.5%
40Michigan1.5%
41Idaho1.4%
42Iowa1.4%
43North Dakota1.3%
44New Hampshire1.3%
45Alaska1.3%
46Minnesota1.2%
47Wyoming1.2%
48South Dakota1.2%
49Montana1.0%
50Maine0.9%
  • Nevada is the state with the most sports cars on the road, followed by Florida in second.
  • The top ten states with the most sports cars have generally moderate climates.
  • The states with the least sports cars are Northern, Rocky Mountain, and Midwestern states that have harsh winters.

Most Popular Sports Car in Each State

Along with where sports cars are the most popular, iSeeCars also examined which sports cars are the most popular in each state.

Most Popular Sports Car in Each State – iSeeCars
StateMost Popular Sports CarSecond-Most Popular Sports Car
AlabamaDodge ChallengerFord Mustang
AlaskaDodge ChallengerFord Mustang
ArizonaFord MustangDodge Challenger
ArkansasDodge ChallengerFord Mustang
CaliforniaFord MustangDodge Challenger
ColoradoFord MustangDodge Challenger
ConnecticutFord MustangDodge Challenger
DelawareFord MustangDodge Challenger
FloridaFord MustangDodge Challenger
GeorgiaDodge ChallengerFord Mustang
HawaiiFord MustangDodge Challenger
IdahoFord MustangDodge Challenger
IllinoisFord MustangDodge Challenger
IndianaFord MustangDodge Challenger
IowaFord MustangChevrolet Camaro
KansasFord MustangDodge Challenger
KentuckyFord MustangDodge Challenger
LouisianaFord MustangChevrolet Camaro
MaineFord MustangDodge Challenger
MarylandFord MustangDodge Challenger
MassachusettsFord MustangDodge Challenger
MichiganDodge ChallengerFord Mustang
MinnesotaDodge ChallengerFord Mustang
MississippiDodge ChallengerFord Mustang
MissouriFord MustangDodge Challenger
MontanaDodge ChallengerFord Mustang
NebraskaFord MustangDodge Challenger
NevadaFord MustangDodge Challenger
New HampshireFord MustangDodge Challenger
New JerseyFord MustangDodge Challenger
New MexicoFord MustangDodge Challenger
New YorkFord MustangDodge Challenger
North CarolinaFord MustangDodge Challenger
North DakotaDodge ChallengerFord Mustang
OhioFord MustangDodge Challenger
OklahomaFord MustangDodge Challenger
OregonFord MustangDodge Challenger
PennsylvaniaFord MustangDodge Challenger
Rhode IslandFord MustangDodge Challenger
South CarolinaFord MustangDodge Challenger
South DakotaFord MustangDodge Challenger
TennesseeFord MustangDodge Challenger
TexasFord MustangDodge Challenger
UtahFord MustangDodge Challenger
VermontFord MustangDodge Challenger
VirginiaFord MustangDodge Challenger
WashingtonFord MustangDodge Challenger
West VirginiaFord MustangDodge Challenger
WisconsinFord MustangDodge Challenger
WyomingDodge ChallengerChevrolet Camaro
  • The Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in 40 states, while the Dodge Challenger is the most popular in the remaining 10.
  • Both the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger are among the most affordable sports cars, with new versions starting at less than $30,000, which broadens their appeal.
  • The Dodge Challenger is one of the only sports cars to offer all-wheel drive, and is the most popular sports car mainly among Northern and mountainous states.
  • The Chevrolet Camaro is the second-most popular sports car in Iowa, Louisiana, and Wyoming.

While sports cars only capture a small percentage of car buyers, drivers in the most popular sports car states are nearly four times as likely to experience sports car ownership compared to drivers in the least sports-car-popular states. The Ford Mustang, Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro are not only fun-to-drive, they are the most attainable sports cars for American drivers. 

More from iSeeCars.com:

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 10.9 million used cars from model years 2017 – 2021 sold from July 2021 through June 2022. The number of sports cars was tallied by state, and the resulting percentage shares were used to rank states.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check and Best Car rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $342 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.
This article, Which States Have the Greatest Need for Speed, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.  