Who’s an astronaut as private spaceflight picks up speed?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — As more companies start selling tickets to space, a question looms: Who gets to call themselves an astronaut?
It’s already a complicated issue and about to get more so as the wealthy snap up spacecraft seats.
Some suggest a military-style pecking order like astronaut first class, second class but warn it could get complicated fast.
Retired NASA astronaut Mike Mullane finds it a meaningless title until liftoff, regardless of whether you earn the spacecraft seat or buy it. He also points out that it isn’t a copyrighted word.
So anybody can call themselves an astronaut whether they’ve gone to space or not.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)