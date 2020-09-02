Why more and more Americans are choosing to eat less meat

A stack of ground beef patties moves on a conveyor belt at a meat packing and distribution facility. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A recent survey of 2,000 Americans found that over half (57%) are eating fewer animal products since the pandemic began.

Nearly six in 10 find themselves transitioning to a more flexitarian, or semi-vegetarian, diet centered around plant foods instead of meat.

When it came to the motivations for plant-based purchases, half of respondents cited making a healthier food choice, while about four in ten said these purchases were driven by a desire to eat fewer animal products (42%) and wanting to live a more sustainable lifestyle (39%).

The new research revealed that half of respondents eat a plant-based breakfast.

The most popular plant-based breakfast choices included oatmeal, fruit, pancakes made using plant-based ingredients, granola and french toast made using plant-based ingredients.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they crave the taste of plant-based products or ingredients weekly.

Nearly six in 10 (58%) experiment with plant-based foods regularly.

And sixty percent of respondents admit to liking the plant-based version of a food better than the real thing.

The data also revealed that sixty-two percent of respondents “frequently” buy plant-based products when grocery shopping.

Additionally, the survey probed respondents’ openness to completely plant-based lifestyles, with some surprising results.

On average, respondents say they’ll transition to eating fully plant-based diets in five years’ time.

They say the rest of society will take 12 years, on average, to do the same.