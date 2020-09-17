Winston Groom, ‘Forrest Gump’ author, Point Clear native dies

Lubbock, TX -- Maldives resort launches $30,618 luxury remote working package A luxury resort in the Maldives has just launched a "Workation Package," with all of these benefits and more. The Nautilus Maldives, which reopened on September 1, is offering travelers the chance to switch up their work from home routine by setting up office at this hideaway in the Baa atoll UNESCO biosphere reserve for up to 21 days. A desk with an ocean view, a "dedicated" personal assistant, non-stop refreshments and a complimentary laundry service. A seven-night stay for two at one of its 26 beach and ocean houses comes with a $30,618 price tag, while a two-week or three week stay will set guests back $49,841 or $68,479 respectively. According to the team at The Nautilus, remote workers will be offered "incredible seclusion" at the resort, which is located on its own private island, along with daily yoga, fitness and meditation sessions and a private sunset dolphin cruise on board one of its luxury yachts.

Those who book the package also have the option to work on a secluded sandbank with their own personal desk and a shaded sun canopy for a few hours a day -- a scene that's bound to create a stir on any work video call.