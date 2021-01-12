Wisconsin 16-year-old charged with murder, accused of shooting newborn baby in the head

ALBANY, Wis. — On Tuesday, a 16-year-old in Wisconsin was charged with the first-degree murder of his infant daughter.

According to court documents, Logan Krukenberg-Anderson told police he left the baby to die of exposure in the snow but returned later and shot her twice in the head.

The infant, who was named Harper, was reported missing on January 9. According to documents, a man called police and said his underaged daughter had given birth to a child in a bathtub on January 5 and that Krukenberg had taken the child the same day.

Initially, Krukenberg told police that he had given the baby to a friend named “Tyler,” and that he had not seen the baby since, according to court documents. However, he could not give the police any further details about the friend, such as his last name or a phone number.

Later, he told police that after discussing what to do with the child with the mother, they decided that Krukenberg would “get rid of the infant by simply dropping it somewhere,” the court documents said.

The 16-year-old told police he placed the newborn in a backpack, walked into the woods, and placed the naked child into a small area inside a fallen tree. Then, he placed snow all over the baby’s body and walked away.

“[Krukenberg] stated that as he walked away he could still hear the infant crying,” the court documents said, “which caused him to emotionally break down, fall to his knees, and cry.”

He later admitted to police that he shot the baby twice in the head while it was still alive after a gunshot wound was observed on the infant’s forehead.