IDALOU, Texas — A 75-year-old woman died in a crash with two vehicles on Highway 62, less than a mile west of Idalou on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sara Ann Yielding of Lubbock was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries from the crash, according to DPS.

Alexis Dawn Heinrich, 27, of Idalou was treated at the scene for her injuries, DPS also said.

A DPS crash report said Yielding was stopped at a stop sign on 7th St and US 62.

Heinrich was going east on US 62 in the outside travel lane, DPS said. Yielding did not give the right of way to Heinrich, and instead pulled in front of her vehicle.

After crashing, both vehicles came to a rest in the center median.