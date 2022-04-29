SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The mother of a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from their San Francisco Bay Area home says a woman arrested in the case met the family at church and had been spending a lot of time with them ever since she was nine months pregnant.

This photo released Monday, April 25, 2022, by the San Jose Police Department shows 3-month old Brandon Cuellar. Police say Brandon, who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home, was found Tuesday, April 26 and three suspects were detained. (San Jose Police Department via AP)

Carolina Ayala told Spanish language television stations Wednesday that after she gave birth, Yesenia Ramirez was a constant presence at her home.

Ramirez was arrested in the Monday kidnapping of Brandon Cuellar along with her husband and another man.

Jose Roman Portillo, center, one of the suspects charged in connection with the kidnapping of a three-month-old baby in San Jose, appears with attorney Karri Iyama for his arraignment hearing at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP, Pool)

Her husband was released Thursday and faces no charges.

Police found the unharmed baby on Tuesday. The Santa Clara County Public Defender’s Office is representing them and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.