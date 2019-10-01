Breaking News
Woman climbs into lion cage, dances at Bronx Zoo

National
THE BRONX, N.Y. (WTVO) — A woman climbed into the lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo and danced as a male lion watched, in a video posted on Instagram.

Zoo officials said they heard about the incident on Saturday, and said it has a “zero-tolerance policy” for the behavior.

“This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe,” the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo said no one was injured, and the identity of the woman is not known.

