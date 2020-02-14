Woman describes fighting off suspect who grabbed her at Stockton gas station

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested after police say he is suspected of trying to kidnap a woman while she was getting gas in Stockton.

“Viv,” who preferred to use a nickname, described the moment she was confronted by the man while pumping gas at a 7-Eleven on March Lane Wednesday afternoon.

“The gas pump was connected to my car and I felt someone right behind me,” she told FOX40.

That’s when Viv said he grabbed her by the arm.

“My first instinct was, ‘What are you doing and why are you so close to me?’” Viv recalled. “So, I told him to back away and he pulled my arm and told me that I needed to go with him.”

She was able to force her way into her car while she said the man kept trying to pull her out.

“He was a lot of bigger than me, so I had to kind of put up a fight,” she said.

Renetta Guytin was outside the store and witnessed the attack.

“She was screaming and she fought back and he started hitting her,” Guytin said.

Viv was able to drive away, following the man, later identified by Stockton police as 30-year old Kevin Fountain, until police arrived.

“I wanted to make sure that this guy wasn’t loose out on the streets,” Viv said.

Police said they tried to detain Fountain but he pulled away and was taken to the ground.

“They tased him one time and he was still struggling with them,” Guytin told FOX40.

On Thursday, Viv told others who may find themselves in a similar situation to never give up and keep fighting.

“I’m proud of myself for getting out because no one really helped me but it is what it is, right?” she said. “That’s why we prepare ourselves for things like this.”

Fountain faces charges of attempted kidnapping and resisting arrest. He’s being held in the San Joaquin County Jail.