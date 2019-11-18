Woman tried to smuggle 9 pounds of marijuana in fake baby bump

(WFLA) – A woman has been arrested in Argentina after she tried to smuggle nine pounds of marijuana in a fake baby bump.

According to the Argentine National Gendarmerie, the country’s border security force, the woman was traveling from Chile to Argentina with a man who also had pot in his bag.

The duo was heading to the city of Caleta, Olivia.

Officers first searched the man and found two bricks of cannabis in his bag, then they spotted the woman.

Patricia Bullrich, Argentina’s Minister for Security, tweeted a photo of the fake bump with a caption reading: “NARCO PREGNANCY!”

“The things people come up with to traffic drugs!” Bullrich added.

The “canababy” consisted of 15 bricks of weed and was made out of papier-mâché, authorities said.

Officers seized 5.6 kilograms of marijuana in total.

Authorities have not revealed the identities of the individuals.