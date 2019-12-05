Woman tries to pry open mountain lion’s jaws to save her dog

National
Posted: / Updated:

This October, 2017 photo provided by the National Park Service shows a mountain lion known as P-61, captured in the Santa Monica Mountains, Calif. Officials say for the first time during a 17-year study of mountain lions, one of the big cats has been documented crossing Interstate 405 at Sepulveda Pass in Los Angeles. The National Park Service says P-61 navigated his way across the massive freeway between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on July 19, 2019 – a rare feat. In the same area where P-61 crossed, the mountain lion P-18 was hit and killed by a vehicle in 2011. (National Park Service via AP)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman punched a mountain lion Thursday and tried to pry its jaws open to save her dog from an attack in her backyard, officials said.

The unidentified woman suffered a minor cut after the mountain lion attacked her miniature Schnauzer in the city of Simi Valley near Los Angeles, police Sgt. Keith Eisenhour told KNBC-TV.

Her dog died. The attack happened after a report that another dog was injured by a mountain lion in the same area late Wednesday.

The lion ran away from the woman’s backyard after state wildlife officers arrived.

Eisenhour told KTLA-TV the lion’s whereabouts are not known.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar