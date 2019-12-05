Woman tries to pry open mountain lion’s jaws to save her dog

This October, 2017 photo provided by the National Park Service shows a mountain lion known as P-61, captured in the Santa Monica Mountains, Calif. Officials say for the first time during a 17-year study of mountain lions, one of the big cats has been documented crossing Interstate 405 at Sepulveda Pass in Los Angeles. The National Park Service says P-61 navigated his way across the massive freeway between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on July 19, 2019 – a rare feat. In the same area where P-61 crossed, the mountain lion P-18 was hit and killed by a vehicle in 2011. (National Park Service via AP)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman punched a mountain lion Thursday and tried to pry its jaws open to save her dog from an attack in her backyard, officials said.

The unidentified woman suffered a minor cut after the mountain lion attacked her miniature Schnauzer in the city of Simi Valley near Los Angeles, police Sgt. Keith Eisenhour told KNBC-TV.

Her dog died. The attack happened after a report that another dog was injured by a mountain lion in the same area late Wednesday.

The lion ran away from the woman’s backyard after state wildlife officers arrived.

Eisenhour told KTLA-TV the lion’s whereabouts are not known.