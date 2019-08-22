Woody doll found in Ohio, viral Facebook post seeks his family

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Facebook post in Ohio is going viral locally after a Woody doll, like the one represented by the character in the hit movie Toy Story, was found in the middle of the road.

Emily Cromer, owner of On the Urban Farm, found Woody and tells 2 NEWS that the doll was found on a street in Tipp City, Ohio. She won’t release the street name because she is using it as an identifier to claim the doll.

Cromer said she picked up the doll because she felt for both the child that lost Woody and the parent of the child.

“Well, as a parent I’ve been there when my daughter’s favorite toy went missing,” Cromer said. “If I could remove the angst another parent or child might feel from missing their best friend, I wanted to do that. And we all know Woody is a family man, so we definitely want to get him back to his little person!”

The humorous post was shared over 2,400 times on Facebook as of Thursday morning. The post included a picture of Woody next to a sign that read “Howdy Partner! I’ve misplaced my family! Found in road in Tipp City, OH!”

“Now he didn’t look intoxicated, like he was trying to walk the line sobriety test style, but he definitely seems lost,” the post read. “Unfortunately, like many cowboys, he’s the silent type, and we just aren’t sure who his family is.”

PLEASE HELP! Folks, we have a situation in Tipp City, Ohio! The Nurse and I were driving down the road tonight, when… Posted by On The Urban Farm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Cromer said that while she is searching for the doll’s owner, Woody will be going on some adventures.

“Woody is real serious about finding his family, and we’re real serious about helping him, so we thought the only logical way, would be by horse,” Cromer said, calling the adventures ‘Woody’s Adventures.’ “Today, Woody is continuing the search by horseback. He’s a cowboy after all!”