(The Hill) – Rapper and fashion designer Ye and conservative U.S. political commentator Candace Owens made headlines with matching “White Lives Matter” T-shirts at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The duo, who are both Black, wore the controversial shirts during a surprise fashion show for Yeezy, the brand belonging to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Owens shared photos, which show images of the late Pope John Paul II on the front of their shirts, to her social media accounts.

The “Candace” political talk show host also reposted a comment from another Instagram user who wrote, “She’s challenging the narrative that is being pushed down our throats.”

Ye and Owens have previously teamed up on political statements in fashion, including in 2018 when he designed “Blexit” T-shirts for Owens. The shirts were intended to encourage Black people to leave the Democratic Party.

The “White Lives Matter” T-shirts are the latest political stunt for Ye, who launched a failed White House bid in 2020. Last month, he suggested that he would return for another run in the future.

“Yes, absolutely,” he replied when asked by “Good Morning America’s” Linsey Davis if he had future political aspirations.