SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you need to return something to Amazon, you can now go to Kohl’s for free returns.

In a statement released Monday, Kohl’s announced Amazon customers can return eligible items at any store and get this – you don’t even need a box or label to do it!

Amazon Returns is available at more than 1,100 Kohl’s stores nationwide.

Back in April, Kohl’s had announced plans to roll out the service to all stores by July.

To learn more about the returns process, click here.