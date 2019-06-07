Young boy rings chemo bell at Golisano after battling stage 3 cancer

National

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
kid rings chemo bell_1559926733824.jpg-118809282.jpg

A young boy named Landon is celebrating the end of his treatment by ringing the chemo bell at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Landon was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer when he was only eight months old. After a successful surgery and chemotherapy, his treatment is complete and he is going home!

Congratulations Landon!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss