Young boy rings chemo bell at Golisano after battling stage 3 cancer

A young boy named Landon is celebrating the end of his treatment by ringing the chemo bell at Golisano Children’s Hospital.
Landon was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer when he was only eight months old. After a successful surgery and chemotherapy, his treatment is complete and he is going home!
Congratulations Landon!
