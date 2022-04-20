BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the latest installment of “Wild Things to Happen at a Walmart,” a customer in Bloomington spotted a python while perusing the aisles.
According to the City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control, the shopper was browsing items on April 11 when she noticed the python’s scaly pattern tucked under a shelf. Being a reptile owner herself, she immediately investigated and brought the snake to the animal shelter when it opened the next day.
The python, named Wolverine, is officially off his stray hold and is now in the market for a forever home, animal control said.
“He would do best with an experienced snake owner. He’s a bit stressed and slightly spicy. He is growing use to the thought of being handled and will likely be able to relax more in a calmer environment,” animal control said in a Facebook post.
The group said Wolverine has “many” potential adopters and is no longer available on its website. From a new Facebook post:
We realize snakes can be quite alarming for some and we can imagine finding one in a public space may cause discomfort. We would love to know how our little pal ended up in Walmart, but Wolverine isn’t talking! We believe all living creatures, even those we do not understand or those that may cause fear, deserve to be treated with kindess and respect. We believe, Wolverine, will make a wonderful companion to the right family and we also believe he very much deserves that option. Thank you to everyone who shared his bizarre adventure and we are sure his next chapter is just around the corner!