BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the latest installment of “Wild Things to Happen at a Walmart,” a customer in Bloomington spotted a python while perusing the aisles.

According to the City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control, the shopper was browsing items on April 11 when she noticed the python’s scaly pattern tucked under a shelf. Being a reptile owner herself, she immediately investigated and brought the snake to the animal shelter when it opened the next day.

The python, named Wolverine, is officially off his stray hold and is now in the market for a forever home, animal control said.

Wolverine the python (Photo By City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control)

“He would do best with an experienced snake owner. He’s a bit stressed and slightly spicy. He is growing use to the thought of being handled and will likely be able to relax more in a calmer environment,” animal control said in a Facebook post.

The group said Wolverine has “many” potential adopters and is no longer available on its website. From a new Facebook post: