Nationwide policy on flavored E-cigarettes now in effect

LUBBOCK, Texas – A nationwide policy restricting the sale of flavored cartridge-based E-cigarette products took effect Thursday.

The restriction is an effort to reduce underage vaping, and the only flavors allowed going forward will be tobacco and menthol.

“We find a way,” said Kaden Thomas. “One way or another, we are going to make sure we have nicotine because I went from dipping to vaping and it is a totally different change and it is cost-efficient.”

Thomas said he started vaping when he was 15-years-old. The reason: the mods and flavors.

“It just depends on the flavors. Sometimes you can use the whole thing in one day,” said Thomas.

The ban means you shouldn’t be able to find flavors but retailers can still sell bottles of flavored e-liquid & disposables. The products that are coming off the market are the pods, but disposable ones are now on shelves at vape shops and they aren’t going anywhere.

“There are no regulations. Theoretically, the FDA has said any product that appeals to kids —they’re going to pull off the market. But they haven’t,” said Matthew Myers, President of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Starting Friday, vape shops will have to clear the shelves of all pod flavored products — except for tobacco and menthol.

“Buy a new one every time, you have to make sure the pod is right, make sure your device is charged — all of that,” said Jasmine Stotts, Juicy Juice Vapes manager.

The FDA will give businesses time to comply with the policy and said it will wait to issue punishments until after May 12.