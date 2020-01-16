Natural Light giving free beer to anyone turning 21 this year

LUBBOCK, Texas– If you are turning 21 this year, Natural Light wants to help you celebrate.

The beer company said it is giving away a free case of Natty Light to anyone who turns 21 in 2020.

How this works is the birthday boy or girl has to purchase a case of Natty.

Turning 21 is a big ****ing deal, and we want to help you celebrate. So for all the 21 year olds in 2020, your next Natty is on us. More details here: https://t.co/aNsyfKfP1p #NattyBDay pic.twitter.com/QA5Dsr4xHo — Natural Light (@naturallight) January 8, 2020

Then, they must submit their receipt or UPC code for their purchase on the My Beer Rebate website.

Natural Light said customers must provide documentation proving they turned 21 this year.

After submitting the rebate, the company will then refund the cost of the case.

Click HERE to submit your rebate now.