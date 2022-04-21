NEW DEAL, Texas — The New Deal ISD issued a statement Thursday morning concerning a recall petition which was circulated through the community online.

“The District is not aware of any legal mechanism in which elected or appointed members of the Board of Trustees can be ‘recalled.’ However, the District is working hard to investigate and address the expressed concerns,” NDISD said.

The petition accused the board of malfeasance and misconduct for the “willful misuse of public funds” in paying the previous superintendent. The petition claimed NDISD paid more than $1.1 million over the course of 12 years.

NDISD said in response, “Any and all relevant actions taken by the District’s Board of Trustees, in terms of budgets, contracts, and appropriation of funds for compensation, have all taken place in property called school board meetings open to the public.”

The petition also said the elementary school building is dilapidated.

“Only very specific athletic programs receive the bulk of funding that allows for upgrades such as a new football & track stadium, new football bleachers, and a new football press box,” the petition said.

The petition does not name a specific school board member. Instead, it was distributed as a fill-in-the-blank document. Citizens were encouraged on a website to download the form, fill out the name of a specific school board member and collect signatures.

The Texas Government Code does allow for the removal of a school board member, but the process goes through State District Court. EverythingLubbock.com did a computer search of Texas statues was unable to find a mechanism for removing a school board member by recall election.