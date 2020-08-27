Neighbor who discovered dead body shares new details on overnight shots-fired

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies, EMS and Lubbock Police responded Thursday morning to the report of a shooting in the 9900 block of County Road 6900.

The location is west of Lubbock just outside the city limits.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified was walking her dog a little after 7:00 a.m. She said she discovered a body. She said she and other residents of the Loop 88 RV Park did not recognize the victim.

She described him as a clean-cut young man – perhaps in his early 20’s. She said he was deceased and on his back next to his car which was still running. She said rigor had already set in.

The neighbor also said she heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. She heard three shots – then maybe 15 minutes later three more shots for a total of six gunshots.

The case was placed under investigation by the Metro Crimes Unit which is a collaborative effort of Lubbock Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

9900 block of County Road 6900 (Nexstar/Staff)

“Upon arrival, one victim was located and pronounced deceased,” an official statement said.

When asked for updates late on Thursday, the LCSO said, “At this time we are still conducting our investigation and have no updates.”

Neither police nor LCSO confirmed yet the details provided by the neighbor.