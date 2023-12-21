LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Dec. 21, Lubbock County Detention Center’s Chief Deputy, Cody Scott, retired after 36 years. The new Chief Deputy, Ryan Braus took his place, noting that he knows it’s a big responsibility but he’s excited and ready to serve Lubbock County in his new role.

This transition comes at a time when the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office battles with staffing shortages and overcrowding at the detention center.

“We have a staff shortage right now. We need to address that shortage,” Braus said. “The jail expansion project is going to be a massive project,” he added.

The jail expansion project would add over 900 beds to the existing jail. It’s a big job, but Braus said he’s prepared for it.

“I get to serve my people,” Braus said.

Braus has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 15 years and served as the assistant Chief Deputy for the Detention Center underneath Scott. He gave credit to Scott for his preparedness and said he knows he has big shoes to fill.

“With Chief Scott retiring after 36 years – I mean that’s the end of an era. He’s been an incredible mentor for me,” Braus said. “I wouldn’t be able to stand up here right now without the support that he’s given me over the years.”

Scott said he feels good about his decision to retire. He had a feeling that it was his time to leave.

“Today is a great day. It’s always good when you know somebody that you have worked with and that you have a lot of confidence in and faith in it gets promoted.”

Scott said he just hopes some of his advice can carry through while he is gone.

“Just to work together … perfection is a hard thing to achieve, but if you think if you always strive for perfection, you’ll take care of the small things,” Scott said.