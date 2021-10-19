New City Manager hired in Wolfforth, wants to make city ‘the place to be’

WOLFFORTH, Texas– During a regular meeting Monday, the City Council unanimously approved Randy Criswell as the new City Manager of Wolfforth.

Criswell is a graduate of Texas Tech University and has worked in local government for over 24 years, the City Council said. He serves as the City Manager of Mineral Wells, Texas, and as Chairman of the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool Board.

His experience comes with a 22-year-tenure with the City of Canyon, where he served as City Manager, Assistant City Manager and Director of Public Works.

“This is a city of incredible potential, growth, and remarkable opportunity,” Criswell said, “Together with the Mayor, Council, and staff, we will continue to make Wolfforth ‘the place to be.'”

Mayor Charles Addington said, “We feel he is an excellent fit for our city as we continue to be progressive, proactive and positive.”

This change to Wolfforth came after the City Council accepted resignations from 3 officials back in June.

For more information, read the press release from the City of Wolfforth.

The following is a press release from the City of Wolfforth:

Criswell has worked in local government for more than 24 years and currently serves as the City Manager of Mineral Wells, Texas. While at Mineral Wells, Mr. Criswell has made significant contributions to the City including enhancements to economic development efforts, including expansion of the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), while also working closely with Developers to grow and enhance Mineral Wells. He also holds the position as Chairman of the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool Board. Previous local government experience includes a 22-year tenure with the city of Canyon that included 11-years as City Manager after serving as Assistant City Manager and Director of Public Works.

With a 31.4% population growth from 2010 to 2019, Wolfforth continues to see significant increases in new construction in both the residential and commercial sectors. The City’s newly appointed Assistant City Manager Rick Scott stated, “City staff are excited about the leadership and ideas that Mr. Criswell will bring to the city. His experience and knowledge in municipal government will serve the city well as we continue to strive to make Wolfforth the place to be.”

Criswell is a West Texas native and a graduate of Texas Tech University with a Bachelor

of Science Degree in Engineering Technology and looks forward to moving back to the

South Plains.

