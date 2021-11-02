New Deal ISD $48.5 million bond leading after early voting

NEW DEAL, Texas – Results of early voting in the November 2021 election showed a $48.5 million bond in the New Deal ISD was on its way to passage. The vote was 67.8 percent to 32.2 percent. Final unofficial results are expected Tuesday night.
The proposal called for a property tax of more than $28 per month or nearly $340 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home.
The proposed projects are listed below.
- New Elementary / Middle School
- New Band Hall
- New Transportation Facility
- New Cafeteria
- New Auditorium
- New Competition Gym / Athletic Complex
- Demolition of Existing Elementary / Middle School
- Demolition of Existing Band Hall
- Demolition of Existing Transportation Facility
- High School Security Updates
- Baseball / Softball Renovations