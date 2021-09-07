New Deal releases vague statement, claim of inappropriate physical relationship between staffer and student

NEW DEAL, Texas — The New Deal ISD released a statement just before 5:00 p.m. saying a staff member “inappropriately engaged [a student] in a texting and physical relationship during the 2010 school year.” The statement did not reveal the name of the staffer.

NDISD said the employee is no longer with the district. EverythingLubbock.com will make open records requests to the NDISD for more information.

The following is the text of a statement from the New Deal ISD:

As the designated spokesperson and superintendent for the New Deal Independent School District, I am issuing the following statement:

On or about September 3, 2021, I received an email from a former New Deal ISD student asserting that a District employee inappropriately engaged her in a texting and physical relationship during the 2010 school year.

The District takes all reports of educator misconduct involving students seriously. Consequently, immediately upon learning of these allegations, the District informed law enforcement authorities of the allegations. I also made a good faith report of this allegations to the State Board for Educator Certification (“SBEC”), which is the state licensing authority for Texas educators.

The employee against whom the allegations were made is no longer employed by the District.

Although the District’s employment relationship with the employee has ended, the District will continue to cooperate with the ongoing investigations being conducted by law enforcement authorities and SBEC.

Student safety and proper professional relationships between staff and students are top priorities to New Deal ISD. The District’s policies concerning improper relationships between staff and students are strictly enforced. Employees receive regular training and warnings regarding proper professional conduct with students. Violations of these District policies are not tolerated. The administration encourages anyone with information of a suspected improper relationship between a staff member and a student to immediately contact the Superintendent’s office or appropriate law enforcement authorities.

In accordance with state and federal law, and out of respect for the privacy of the parties involved, the District will not disclose confidential student or personnel information or details of its investigation. Therefore, the District will not comment further on this matter.

Please be assured that the District takes its responsibility for student safety extremely seriously, and I am grateful for the prompt response, assistance and cooperation provided to the District in this matter by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Thank you for your continued support of the New Deal ISD and its students.

Sincerely, Matt Reed