New details: Friday bank robbery included a robber and a getaway driver

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report provided new information about a bank robbery that happened Friday in the 600 block of University Avenue. EverythingLubbock.com acquired the police report early Monday evening.

The police report said the robber entered the City Bank through the north door.

“[He] proceeded to the check stand, and wrote a note demanding money with an implied threat,” the police report said.

A bank employee complied and handed over money. The robber then got into the passenger side of a vehicle. A second person acted as the getaway driver, according to the police report.

Texas Tech Police sent out a notification (due to the close proximity to campus) saying the robber was a white or Hispanic male in his 30’s or 40’s, having a small build with short black hair. The vehicle was described as a 4-door Mercury.

No description was ever given publicly for the driver.

At the time of this report, police have not said if the robbery on Friday was related to the robbery of Aim Bank on Monday.