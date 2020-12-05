New details on Walmart murder in NW Lubbock and violent attempted carjacking

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two police reports provided some new details on the murder investigation inside a Lubbock Walmart and the subsequent capture of a suspect.

Police were called to Walmart, 702 West Loop 289, just after 3:45 p.m. Friday for shots fired.

WARNING: Some of the details that follow are graphic.

702 West Loop 289 (Nexstar/Staff)

In the first of two police reports, an officer wrote, “I arrived at the front entrance and walked into the store where I was escorted by a male Walmart employee back to the hardware area of the store in about the south east side of the building.”

The officer continued to write, “Upon arrival I observed [the gunshot victim] laying on the floor. [The victim] was laying on his back and had a large pool of blood around his head. There were several Walmart employees and shoppers standing by [the victim].”

Police on Saturday publicly released the name of the victim: Roel Munoz, 42.

“These employees stated that [the victim] did not have a pulse,” the police report said. “I asked dispatch to have EMS come up…”

“I asked the people standing by to back away from the area,” the police report said. Officers then began to identify witnesses and secure the crime scene.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call shortly after 3:45 p.m. at a Walmart, located at 4th Street and Frankford Avenue. Officers found one person deceased inside the store. The suspect is at large at this time. The Metro Unit is on scene. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) December 4, 2020

Images of Kaleb Vasquez provided by Lubbock Police

Just after 7:00 p.m. police publicly identified the suspect as Kaleb Vasquez. Police released two photos and a request for the public’s help to find Vasquez. Jail records would later identify him more specifically as Kaleb Anthony Vasquez, 20, of Great Bend, Kansas.

A little after 7:15 p.m. Friday police were called for the report of “an attempted carjacking” at the Stripes convenience store, 1818 Avenue A.

According to the second of two police reports, a man stopped his car near a gas pump. He saw Vasquez approaching.

The driver got out of the car to ask Vasquez what he needed.

“[Vasquez] told him to ‘give me the car’ multiple times,” the police report said.

“[Vasquez] indicated he needed the vehicle,” the police report said. “[Vasquez] then jumped into the driver’s seat and attempted to start the car.”

That’s when the driver realized Vasquez was trying to steal the car, “and grabbed him to try to get him out of the vehicle.” Vasquez responded by hitting him in the face twice with a closed fist, according to the police report.

After more punching and a physical struggle, according to the police report, Vasquez was pulled out of the car and ran away.

The driver called 9-1-1.

Related Stories:

The police report said, “We showed [the driver] a picture of [Vasquez] and he immediately identified him as the man that attacked him. Detectives and task force units were notified, and a widespread search was conducted in the area.”

Vasquez was located nearby and arrested for robbery and a warrant for murder. Bond on his murder charge was set at $500,000.

The police report also said officers were at the same time investigating a “similar incident” at University Medical Center. The police report said police already believed (but had not confirmed) Vasquez was the suspect in the UMC incident.

Police on Saturday said the attempted carjacking at UMC was not successful and there were no injuries. No arrests have been made in the UMC incident, police said.

Vasquez had no previous record in Lubbock County. Police have not yet released information on a motive for the shooting.