New developments: murder suspect Owens can get out of jail, but it will cost him twice as much bond

LUBBOCK, Texas — Casey Austin Owens, 40, of Lubbock County was in court Monday. Owens was charged with murder in 2017 for the shooting death of Landon Terry in Southwest Lubbock.

In late April, Owens’ attorney filed a court document asking that he be allowed out of jail. The bond on his murder charge was set at $500,000.00.

On April 28, State District Judge William R. Eichman ruled that bond would stay at $500,000 and Owens was ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend in the event that he did post bond to get out of jail. Other conditions were also set, such as the need for a GPS monitor.

On Monday, there was an indication in court that Owens’ family was getting close to having enough money to post bond.

Because of that court hearing, EverythingLubbock.com learned that back on April 27, prosecutors added another charge against Owens – specifically burglary of a habitation. Bond on the new charge is also $500,000. So, Owens would now have to post bonds totaling $1 million to get out of jail.

While the bond on the murder charge was unchanged as of Monday, there is now a request to lower the bond on the burglary charge. EverythingLubbock.com will provide an update if needed.

Court records said the burglary charge on the same day as the shooting and listed Owens’ ex-girlfriend as the victim.

The murder case was tentatively set for trial on May 15.

Lubbock Police were called in December 2017 to the 6000 block of 88th Street because of a 9-1-1 hang-up call. Officers found that Terry had been shot “four or five” times. He was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

Police later said Owens got into his ex-girlfriend’s house and hid inside. Police said when Terry came to the house, Owens met him at the front and shot him.