LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced on Tuesday morning that it partnered with Coca-Cola for Carol of Lights 2023.

The release said this is the first time TTU is partnering with the iconic soda company for the event. Carol of Lights will serve as the closing event for Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration.

Carol of Lights is set to happen on Saturday, December 2, at 7:00 p.m.

According to the release, the event will feature performances by Lost Wax, the original mashup party band, and Cirque Entertainment.

2023 Carol of Lights is expected to be the largest Carol of Lights in the event’s 65-year history and the most notable thanks to Coca-Cola.

“Texas Tech and Coca-Cola have been partners for 100 years, and it is only fitting we celebrate Texas Tech’s milestone together with an ice-cold Coca-Cola beverage,” Ryann McCarron, a senior account executive for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.

Carol of Lights will be broadcast on PBS and online.