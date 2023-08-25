PLAINVIEW, Texas — Steve Burrus and The High Plains Drifters have joined the line-up for the Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival. The festival is set for Saturday, September 16 at Wayland’s Harral Auditorium.

“For those who bought tickets while we were billing this as two bands for one price, you just got a bonus. Three bands for one price” said Mike Melcher, event co-chair representing the community. “For those who haven’t bought tickets yet, you have another incentive to go to jimmydeanfestival.com to order your tickets.”

The press release said Steve Burrus and The High Plains Drifters are back by demand.

Wayland said in the press release that with free admission, live music, vendors and food trucks, it expects to draw in people from throughout the region.

If you would like to purchase your tickets to the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival, click here.