New locations of Taco Bell and Braum’s listed in construction permits

LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction permits issued last week include new locations of Taco Bell and Braum’s Ice Cream.

On December 9 city officials approved a construction permit for a new Taco Bell at 1905 50th Street. The taxable value was described as $900,000. Google Maps showed the property to be the former location of Estrella’s Mexican Restaurant.

On December 12, city officials approved a construction permit for a new location of Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy at 8217 University Avenue. The taxable value was listed as $800,000. At one time, that location was a Zookini’s Soup and Salad.