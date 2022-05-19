SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is delivering the first in a series of direct payments to the state’s adult residents to offset higher consumer costs brought on by inflation.

Individual taxpayers who receive direct deposit rebates are scheduled to receive $250 as early as Thursday and couples are set to get $500.

Checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will arrive in the mail in coming weeks.

The payments are among $1.1 billion in tax relief and payouts authorized by state lawmakers.

High fuel prices are hurting household finances as New Mexico’s state government benefits financially from record-setting oil production in the Permian Basin.