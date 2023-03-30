NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Two Ohio women who were reported missing in New Mexico have been found, according to the Truth or Consequences Police Department. Police say Robyn Renee and Tracie Shoe were safely located in Catron County, New Mexico.

According to their families, the women were vacationing at the Riverbend Hot Springs and checked out from their hotel Tuesday at 11 a.m. They were supposed to be headed toward Phoenix Airport to fly home on Wednesday. The women were reported missing after officials say the women did not get on their flight and had not been heard from for 24 hours.

Police say the women will be reunited with their families soon. There is no other information on how they were found or how they ended up there. This is a developing story.