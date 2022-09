CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. — The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that four people were injured when an ambulance rolled over on US Highway 70. One person was seriously hurt.

The New Mexico State Police asked people to avoid the area for the crash around 5:40 p.m. MST on Tuesday.

According to CCSO, of the four injured, one person had serious injuries, one had moderate injuries and two had minor injuries.