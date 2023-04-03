ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although the world famous Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is still months away, tickets for the 2023 event will go on sale soon. And some of the ticket options are limited.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 9:00 a.m. and are available on the Balloon Fiesta’s website. The 51st Balloon Fiesta is scheduled for October 7 to October 15, 2023.

General admission tickets aren’t in short supply, because attendance at the Balloon Fiesta Park is not limited. But if you want to grab a glamping or camping spot, spaces are limited.

Tickets for the park and ride, the concierge program (a VIP experience with a guide), the Chasers’ Club (a catered, private area), the Gondola Club, and the Fiesta Sky Box also go on sale April 7. Tickets for the Music Fiesta have not yet been announced.